Every Australian professional player will be eligible to take part in the series.
Tennis

Return serve! Pro tennis back on in Australia

by Leo Schlink
24th Jun 2020 11:45 AM
PROFESSIONAL tennis is set to resume in Australia on Saturday.

Tennis Australia is poised to reveal plans for the UTR Pro Tennis Series, which will start in Sydney on Saturday and Melbourne and Brisbane on Monday.

Adelaide and Perth will also be part of the series.

Players will vie for a prizemoney pot of $450,000 ahead of the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) tours resuming in August from COVID-19 lockdown before the US Open.

The series is designed to help Australian players prepare for a return to the international tour.

The UTR events will be restricted to players with a universal tennis rating - effectively all of Australia's professional competitors.

TA will compile player fields later this week.

 

It is understood the first phase of the UTR Pro Tennis Series will run until August with the possibility of extending further depending on the global tour calendar and the impact of coronavirus.

It is understood strict biosecurity protocols will be in place, in line with Australian Institute of Sport standards for rebooting competition.

These include physical distancing, increased hygiene featuring regular handwashing, sanitiser use, temperature checks and limited use of change rooms.

The series is unlikely to have ballkids, but a chair umpire and a limited number of lines people will be involved.

Players will bring their own towels.

The format will feature round robin matches for the first three days, followed by a finals day with all players competing for final positions.

