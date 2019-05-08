Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proposed 360-home retirement village located near Tavern Rd at Agnes Water has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council subject to 53 conditions. It would be built over 10 stages.
A proposed 360-home retirement village located near Tavern Rd at Agnes Water has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council subject to 53 conditions. It would be built over 10 stages. Contributed
News

Retirement village approved, developer has four years to build

MATT HARRIS
by
8th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGNES Water could have the first stage of a 28-hectare retirement village completed within four years.

Gladstone Regional Council took little time to approve the 10-stage project, subject to 53 conditions, at its meeting in Ambrose yesterday.

One condition was the developer must complete Stage 1 within four years and that each subsequent stage is to be completed within two years of the previous stage.

The developer proposes to build 360 manufactured homes, near Tavern Rd, across 10 stages with 45 houses in Stage 1.

Council received four properly made community submissions regarding the project. Concerns raised included excessive strain on existing health and community services, and fears the developer could abandon the project.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the applicant, Stockwell Development Group, was within its right to come back and ask council for an extension within the four-year time period.

But Cr Burnett said he did not expect this would happen. .

"If they want to alter that approval at any point they can, but it will go through the planning department and could eventually come back to the council table," Cr Burnett said.

"I don't see this coming back to the council table in a real hurry. I believe there is a demand for this kind of development."

 

SURF'S UP: The Agnes Water lifestyle is popular with both young and old people.
SURF'S UP: The Agnes Water lifestyle is popular with both young and old people. Facebook

Cr Burnett said the developer could access council's discounted infrastructure charges for retirement developments, capped at $500,000, but council was yet to receive an application for the discount.

"We've been very open to the fact we are encouraging retirement options across the region," he said.

"The safeguard I was looking for was if council allowed an incentive reduction on their infrastructure charges, then if they did stop halfway through and decided they didn't want to become a retirement village any more, that money could be reimbursed.

"If they didn't want to be a retirement village they would have to reassess their approval. Their approval is based on what they applied for."

Cr Burnett believed the developer would be "on to a winner" with its proposal.

"It's in the right zone, ticks the criteria... it's where infrastructure like water, sewerage, street lights and roads already are," he said.

"It will up to the market whether it's popular or not.

"They would have done their market research. We don't decide whether a business is going to be viable, but I think they'll be on to a winner.

"As our population is aging and baby boomers are retiring, they want different options."

The Observer unsuccessfully tried to contact Stockwell.

More Stories

agnes water development application gladstone regional council retirement village stockwell
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

    premium_icon Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

    News 'We're always on the lookout for new members from all walks of life'

    Council spends two hours talking sewerage

    premium_icon Council spends two hours talking sewerage

    News It is an issue that has affected the town for well over a decade...

    'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    premium_icon 'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    Crime Domestic violence victim shares stories to help others

    100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    premium_icon 100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    Politics Labor's plan to create 100 new jobs.