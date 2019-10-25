Retirees remember the good times

Ross Maudsley, Greg Wakefield, Peter Wadge and QAL Human Resources Manager Brian Swart Brian Swart at the QAL Retirees event

FORMER Queensland Alumina Limited employees had a chance to remember the early days at the QAL retirees club event last Friday.

More than 85 QAL retirees gathered at the Yaralla Sports Club to reminisce about their time at QAL.

Now in it’s 26th year, the annual event was funded by QAL and gave members a chance to stay connected with each other and the refinery’s ongoing operations.

The club boasts a membership of more than 200 retired QAL employees and their partners.

Club activities range from company-sponsored lunches, morning teas and excursions.

QAL’s redside manager Simon Rice, along with QAL employees, attended the lunch where Mr Rice provided an update on the business.

Community Relations Specialist Courtney Marshall and QAL retiree Phil Lynem

He spoke about some of the milestones happening within QAL, in particular around QAL’s 5 Year Environment Improvement Program.

“With the QAL 5 Year Environmental projects we will be looking to double the amount of contractors onsite over the next two years,” Mr Rice said.

“(This) is a big positive for employment within our local community.”

The club holds a social morning on the first Friday of every month at the Gladstone Senior Citizens centre.

Former QAL employees interested in joining the club should call vice-president Ross Maudsley 0414 487 288 or show up at one of the social mornings.