LURED IN: Long-time fisherman and retired marine biologist John Plattens with a barramundi he caught at Lake Awoonga.
Retiree hooked on new fishing app with more than 200 catches

liana walker
by
5th May 2019 5:00 AM
HOOKING more than 200 fish in the past 12 months is a joy for John Plattens, and his hobby also helps sustain Lake Awoonga's ecosystem.

The retired marine biologist has embraced the Gladstone Area Water Board Track my Fish app since its launch at last year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

His contribution to the app is not only to track his records, but to help sustain the dam which he has fished for decades.

Track My Fish was introduced in a bid to help GAWB understand and monitor the health of the Lake Awoonga fishery.

It provides data to GAWB staff on the number, size and health of catches. So far Mr Plattens has entered more than 230 fish into the app.

Mr Plattens moved to Gladstone in 1984 and has fished at Lake Awoonga twice a week since the 90s.

"I usually get around 150 and 300 fish a year,” he said.

"I think I was 13 when I caught my first barra, ever since then I just get a buzz catching them.”

Over the time Mr Plattens has been fishing at the dam, he's seen significant changes to the size of the fish.

"There were some very, very large fish in the dam before the major floods we had... in 2008,” Mr Plattens said.

"A lot of those large fish went over the wall and downstream.

"Prior to 2008 it was a very important barramundi fishery in Australia... and it's just getting back to its former glory.”

He said 80-90cm barramundi were becoming common again.

Mr Plattens said the sport was about more than the thrill of the catch.

The father of three and grandfather of eight often takes his family on fishing trips.

While one of his sons will compete in the Boyne Tannum HookUp this year, Mr Plattens said he would be more of a spectator.

