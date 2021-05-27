Retailer penalised for dodgy Covid products

The fashion giant behind Katies and Noni B has been slugged a hefty penalty for dodgy Covid products and marketing. Picture: Mika Baumeister

The fashion retailer that owns Rivers, Rockmans and Noni B has had to fork out $630,000 in penalties and admit it breached Australian Consumer Law by promoting dodgy hand sanitisers.

After consumer advocacy group Choice complained, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued Mosaic Brands five infringement notices for false or misleading representations about hand sanitiser and face masks in website advertising and direct marketing between March and June last year.

It stated:

Air Clean hand sanitiser sold on the Noni B website contained 70 per cent alcohol when a sample tested by the ACCC was found to contain only 17 per cent;

Miaoyue hand sanitiser sold by Millers contained 75 per cent alcohol when a sample tested by the ACCC was found to contain 58 per cent;

Velcare hand sanitiser products sold on its websites were “WHO-approved” when they were not;

KN95 kids safety face masks sold on its websites were “CE/FDA certified” when they were not; and

KN95 adult face masks were “non-refundable” when consumers have a statutory right to a refund under consumer guarantee remedies.

One of the hand sanitisers sold at Noni B contained just 17 per cent alcohol. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Steven Saphore

The hand sanitisers also fell below the minimum 60 per cent alcohol concentration recommended by Australian health authorities, ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.



The ACCC said tens of thousands of the products were sold on Mosaic Brands’ websites at a time when there was intense public concern about the availability of face masks and hand sanitisers.

The products were marketed with phrases such as “Be prepared”, “Stock up now before it’s gone”, “Remain Healthy” and “Stay Safe and Clean”.

“Businesses must never mislead their customers about the certification, quality or properties of their products,” Ms Rickard said.

“But we were particularly concerned about the representations by Mosaic Brands because the statements which Mosaic Brands has admitted were false or misleading related to certain protective health properties at the time of a global pandemic.”



Mosaic Brands also signed a court-enforceable undertaking agreeing to refund customers and admitting the ACL breaches.

Advertising overstated the amount of alcohol contained in hand sanitiser sold at Millers. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steven Saphore

The ASX-listed group, which also owns Autograph, BeMe, Crossroads, Katies, Millers and W.Lane, blamed supplier BDirect, saying the wholesaler sold the range on the understanding it complied with strict Australian regulations.

“Mosaic Brands subsequently learnt that BDirect provided misleading representation on two products sold via the Mosaic website or substituted a small number of products with an inferior one,” a spokesman said.

“These items were advertised for a short time and were immediately withdrawn from sale when the issue was identified.

“The group then quickly took corrective action against the supplier regarding this matter.”

He said Mosaic Brands was deeply disappointed that a small number of customers were sold the items.

“We unreservedly apologise to those customers,” the spokesman said.

The Australian government implemented hand sanitiser regulations last year.

Choice campaigner Dean Price said Mosaic Brands was paying the price for misleading consumers at the height of the pandemic.

“This action by the ACCC is a win for people and a reminder to businesses that they cannot get away with misleading consumers,” Mr Price said.

“It’s never OK to make a quick buck by misleading people, and Mosaic Brands’ actions were particularly outrageous when people were doing their best to protect themselves from a deadly pandemic.”

He said a Choice supporter provided the tip-off that they didn’t think the hand sanitiser they bought from Mosaic Brands was up to scratch, prompting independent testing that confirmed their suspicion and led to the formal complaint to the ACCC.

“Choice pushed for hand sanitiser regulations last year and the Australian government implemented them,” Mr Price said.

“These new regulations will make it harder for companies to repeat the mistakes of Mosaic Brands.”

In an investor update on Wednesday, the retailer revealed the latest on its store closure program, with 212 shops shuttered after landlords didn’t meet their rent reduction calls in light of the pandemic.

Originally published as Retailer penalised for dodgy Covid products