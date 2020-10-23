Retail worker showed police to his homemade bong

A Gladstone man has been given drug diversion for possessing marijuana and utensils.

A GLADSTONE retail worker showed police his homemade bong when they found drugs at his address.

Harris Andrew Michael Bulow, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and a utensil.

Police were called to an Auckland St address for an unrelated matter on September 27 at 2.50am where they found drug items.

Police located 0.8g of marijuana which Bulow said belonged to him along with a white ceramic bowl and purple scissors.

Bulow then told police there was a bong in his bedroom which was homemade from a plastic bottle.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Bulow used the drug to treat his severe anxiety as he’d had a bad experience with medication.

Bulow was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300.

