Subscribe Digital Edition
Discount chain opens new stores

by Glen Norris
28th Sep 2020 12:14 PM
Queensland discount king Solly Stanton is to open three new stores in the midst of one of the worst retail downturns in living memory.

Last week, Solly boasted Silly Solly's has just opened its latest store in Hervey Bay.

And further store openings are now set for Maroochydore and Yamanto in the coming weeks, providing employment for about 50 people.

"We are in the middle of a retail revolution," Solly said.

Solly Stanton has revealed sales have doubled since the start of 2020, with Kawana employee April Duffey showing off their popular stock earlier this year. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
"Some of our stores have doubled sales since the start of the year. We received hundreds of applications for staff in our three new stores and hopefully they should employ up to 50 people in the run up to Christmas."

Solly also revealed that while interstate expansion has been put on hold for the moment, the chain has the potential to reach 100 stores within five years.

"It's a massive challenge but we have responded to consumer demand for new ranges of products during COVID with a focus on everyday essentials," he says.

Silly Solly's, whose slogan is "10,000 products, nothing over $5," has seen big growth in working class areas of Logan, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast as families look to save their pennies. Silly Solly's, which operates under a licensee model rather than as a franchise, was founded three decades ago by Solly and relaunched a couple of years ago.

