RESULTS WRAP: 2020 BITS Golf Open

THE Boyne Island-Tannum Sands Golf Club hosted junior golfers from around the region last weekend as they contested the 2020 BITS Open.

Seventy junior golfers, aged from four to 17, descended on the fairways from places like Bargara to Yeppoon and as far west as Blackwater and Wowan.

BITS Junior Golf Club president Kevin Gooderham said there were a lot of close scores through an enthralling weekend of golfing action.

2020 BITS Open, Saturday and Sunday October 11 and 12.

“Harry McAdam and Reed Rogers had a play-off for Gross winner, tied the first hole and Harry won by one shot on the second,” he said.

“13-hole boys had to have a play-off for gross winner as well. Aidan Gooderham and Callum Dickinson played the first and tied, played the second and with one shot the difference Aidan was victorious.

“This division saw some really close scores with most of the field (11) having a nett score between 48 and 53.”

Mr Gooderham said some of the 18-hole players found the day challenging.

He said this was evident with two of the BITS 13-holers marking their drives well past the higher division long drives.

“With this being the last Junior Open for the year, the points were tallied and CQ golfer of the year awards presented, with CQ Junior Club of the year going once again to the BITS Junior Golf Club in a landslide victory,” Mr Gooderham said.

He said these events would not be possible without the tireless efforts of volunteers and the help of sponsors.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers and committee that helped out, and thank you to our sponsors PRD Tannum Sands, Herron Todd White, Lush Graphix, Programmed, NFP House and Gladstone Council,” Mr Gooderham said.

FULL RESULTS WRAP:

A Grade Boys Gross Winner – Declan Corke (Gladstone)

Gross Runner Up – Aidan Scott (Capricornia Resort)

A Grade Girls Gross Winner – Amara Burns (Bargara)

Gross Runner Up – Lilly McGuiness (Yeppoon)

Nett winner – Linzi McBean (Gladstone)

B Grade Boys Gross Winner – Jakob Bayton (Gracemere)

Gross Runner Up – Cody Anderson (Gladstone)

Nett Winner – Oscar McBean (Gladstone)

B Grade Girls Gross Winner – Charlize Murphy (Rocky)

C Grade Boys Gross Winner – Greg McAuliffe

Gross Runner Up – Max Hoiberg

C Grade Girls Gross Winner – Grace Colley (BITS)

Gross Runner Up – Amelia Means (Gracemere)

13 Hole Boys Gross Winner – Aidan Gooderham (BITS) after play off

Gross Runner Up – Callum Dickinson (Gladstone)

Nett Winner – David Coyne (Miriam Vale)

Nett Runner Up – Zander Setiawan

13 Hole Girls Gross Winner – Casey Randall (BITS)

Gross Runner Up – Finn Robinson (Gladstone)

Nett Winner – Hannah Lawrence (1770)

Nett Runner Up – Emily Sauvageot (Glads0tone)

9 Hole Boys Gross Winner – Eli Griffiths (Calliope)

Gross Runner Up – Ashton Hampton (Emu Park)

Nett Winner – Liam Loveday (Gladstone)

Nett Runner Up – Charlie Lockwood (Gladstone)

9 Hole Girls Gross Winner – Regan Carlsburg (Blackwater)

Gross Runner Up – Chelsey Delaney (BITS)

Nett Winner – Caitlin Wyatt (BITS) on a count back

Nett Runner Up – Ava Carlsburg (Blackwater)

Three and six hole winners at the 2020 BITS Open.

6 Hole Boys Gross Winner – Harry McAdam (Gladstone) after a play off

Gross Runner Up – Reed Rodgers (1770)

Nett Winner – Owen Desertiaux (Gladstone) on a count back

Nett Runner Up – Riley Cameron (Calliope)

6 Hole Girls Gross Winner – Samantha Hunt (BITS)

Gross Runner Up – Stevi Cameron (Calliope)

Nett Winner – Cheyanne Hoffman (Miriam Vale)

3 Hole Boys Gross Winner – Fynn Haidle (Calliope)

Gross Runner Up – Will Godbee (BITS)

Nett Winner – Jayce Bowers (Gladstone)

Nett Runner Up – Ben Godbee (BITS)

3 Hole Girls Gross Winner – Kitty Anderson (Gladstone)

Gross Runner Up – Teegan Godbee (BITS)

Nett Runner Up – Isabelle Dans (BITS)