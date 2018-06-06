Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT SPOT: Tourists flocked to this year's blues fest at Agnes Water.
HOT SPOT: Tourists flocked to this year's blues fest at Agnes Water. Mike Richards GLA180218ABRR
News

Results in: Blues Fest a bonanza for tourism

Julia Bartrim
by
6th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

MUSIC lovers take note: The date for the next Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival has been announced.

The fast-growing community festival will be held on February 15-17, 2019.

Amber Rodgers, president of Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, the body in charge of the festival, said results showed a big tourism impact from this year's event.

Direct visitor nights in the Gladstone region for the period of the three-day event were 1763, which was a 40 per cent increase from 2017 and a 22 per cent increase from 2016.

The minimum overnight visitor expenditure was $120 per person.

With 1763 visitor nights at $120, the boost to the economy during the event was calculated at $211,560.

The degree of community pride in the festival was measured and scored 4.5 out of 5, a consistent rating for the past three years.

Sixty-six per cent of festival patrons were from outside the Seventeen Seventy and Gladstone region.

About 917 people attended the festival, spending on average 2.43 days there each.

"We are excited about the outcomes from this year," Ms Rodgers said.

"It's making everyone feel really positive about next year."

Related Items

Show More
agnes blues roots and rock festival agnes water and 1770 discovery coast tourism and commerce tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    News Ray White Gladstone director John Fieldus says once rental prices increase, house prices will soon follow suit.

    Restructure to save Council $14m over three years

    Restructure to save Council $14m over three years

    News But up to 12 full-time jobs to go as a result of the restructure.

    55 speak out after club's second attempt at car wash project

    55 speak out after club's second attempt at car wash project

    Council News Residents make 55 submissions in relation to car wash.

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    News Geoff and Jenni Carr purposely built their home to share it

    Local Partners