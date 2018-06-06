Results in: Blues Fest a bonanza for tourism

HOT SPOT: Tourists flocked to this year's blues fest at Agnes Water.

Mike Richards GLA180218ABRR

MUSIC lovers take note: The date for the next Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival has been announced.

The fast-growing community festival will be held on February 15-17, 2019.

Amber Rodgers, president of Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, the body in charge of the festival, said results showed a big tourism impact from this year's event.

Direct visitor nights in the Gladstone region for the period of the three-day event were 1763, which was a 40 per cent increase from 2017 and a 22 per cent increase from 2016.

The minimum overnight visitor expenditure was $120 per person.

With 1763 visitor nights at $120, the boost to the economy during the event was calculated at $211,560.

The degree of community pride in the festival was measured and scored 4.5 out of 5, a consistent rating for the past three years.

Sixty-six per cent of festival patrons were from outside the Seventeen Seventy and Gladstone region.

About 917 people attended the festival, spending on average 2.43 days there each.

"We are excited about the outcomes from this year," Ms Rodgers said.

"It's making everyone feel really positive about next year."