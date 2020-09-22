RESULTS: Which schools won the CSL competition

STUDENTS at Trinity College took out the overall winning school at the Christian School Leagues sporting competition last Friday.

Trinity College hosted the inaugural sporting competition at the Gladstone Memorial Park at the Kev Broome Stadium, Gladstone PCYC, Gladstone softball fields, and Gladstone netball courts.

Central Queensland schools - Trinity College, Discovery Christian College, Kingsley Christian School and Redeemer Lutheran College - battled it out on the day.

The four schools competed across four sports; futsal, netball, basketball and touch football, with students from primary and senior divisions participating.

Trinity College Health, Physical Education and Sport department head Tarquam Robinson said the sporting competition aimed to give opportunities for primary and secondary students to participate in a quality sports program.

He said the competition helped grow partnerships between Christian schools in Central Queensland.

"At Trinity College we are passionate to ensure that students in regional towns have the same opportunities as those in metropolitan areas," he said.

"The long-term vision of the CSL is to provide students with one Gala Day per term by 2023. "This would be include six different sports throughout the year across various locations throughout CQ."

RESULTS

Division sports

Netball primary school winners - Trinity College

Netball middle school winners - Trinity College

Netball senior school winners - Trinity College

Basketball primary school winners - Trinity College

Basketball middle school winners - Trinity College

Basketball senior school winners - Trinity College

Futsal primary school winners - Redeemer Lutheran College

Futsal middle school winners - Trinity College

Futsal senior school winners - Trinity College

Touch football primary school winners - Redeemer Lutheran College

Touch football middle school winners - Trinity College

Touch football senior school winners - Trinity College

Overall school, individual sport

Netball - Trinity College

Basketball - Trinity College

Futsal - Trinity College

Touch Football - Trinity College

Percentage Shield - Redeemer Lutheran College

Overall winning school - Trinity College