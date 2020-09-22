RESULTS: Which schools won the CSL competition
STUDENTS at Trinity College took out the overall winning school at the Christian School Leagues sporting competition last Friday.
Trinity College hosted the inaugural sporting competition at the Gladstone Memorial Park at the Kev Broome Stadium, Gladstone PCYC, Gladstone softball fields, and Gladstone netball courts.
Central Queensland schools - Trinity College, Discovery Christian College, Kingsley Christian School and Redeemer Lutheran College - battled it out on the day.
The four schools competed across four sports; futsal, netball, basketball and touch football, with students from primary and senior divisions participating.
Trinity College Health, Physical Education and Sport department head Tarquam Robinson said the sporting competition aimed to give opportunities for primary and secondary students to participate in a quality sports program.
He said the competition helped grow partnerships between Christian schools in Central Queensland.
"At Trinity College we are passionate to ensure that students in regional towns have the same opportunities as those in metropolitan areas," he said.
"The long-term vision of the CSL is to provide students with one Gala Day per term by 2023. "This would be include six different sports throughout the year across various locations throughout CQ."
RESULTS
Division sports
Netball primary school winners - Trinity College
Netball middle school winners - Trinity College
Netball senior school winners - Trinity College
Basketball primary school winners - Trinity College
Basketball middle school winners - Trinity College
Basketball senior school winners - Trinity College
Futsal primary school winners - Redeemer Lutheran College
Futsal middle school winners - Trinity College
Futsal senior school winners - Trinity College
Touch football primary school winners - Redeemer Lutheran College
Touch football middle school winners - Trinity College
Touch football senior school winners - Trinity College
Overall school, individual sport
Netball - Trinity College
Basketball - Trinity College
Futsal - Trinity College
Touch Football - Trinity College
Percentage Shield - Redeemer Lutheran College
Overall winning school - Trinity College