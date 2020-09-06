RESULTS: BITS Junior Golf Club weekend wrap

CHIPPING AWAY: BITS Golf Club junior captain Brock Taylor 17 chips the ball onto the green as Lyla Goodenham 7, Aidan Goodenham 9, Aiden Gaffey 7, Kristie Taylor 9 and Hope Gaffey 16 look on.

THE keen junior golfers of the Gladstone region hit the fairways of Boyne Island this weekend.

Despite what BITS’ Junior Golf Club president Kevin Gooderham described as a low attendance rate, healthy competition was still played out in great conditions.

“Not a huge turnout this weekend due to the pupil free day (student long weekend) and Father’s Day, however the winners are as follow,” Mr Gooderham said.

3 Hole Girls

G/win – Teegan Goodbee

3 Hole Boys

G/win – Will Goodbee

N/win – Ben Goodbee

6 Hole Boys

G/win – Will Goodman

N/win – Zack Cameron

9 Hole Girls

G/win – Chelsey Delaney

N/win – Caitlyn Wyatt

9 Hole Boys

G/win – Aidan Delaney

N/win – Tyler Grice

13 Hole Girl

G/win – Casey Randall

13 Hole Boys

G/win – Jaydon Hodgson

18 Hole Girl

G/win – Grace Colley