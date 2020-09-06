Menu
CHIPPING AWAY: BITS Golf Club junior captain Brock Taylor 17 chips the ball onto the green as Lyla Goodenham 7, Aidan Goodenham 9, Aiden Gaffey 7, Kristie Taylor 9 and Hope Gaffey 16 look on.
News

RESULTS: BITS Junior Golf Club weekend wrap

Jacobbe McBride
6th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
THE keen junior golfers of the Gladstone region hit the fairways of Boyne Island this weekend.

Despite what BITS’ Junior Golf Club president Kevin Gooderham described as a low attendance rate, healthy competition was still played out in great conditions.

“Not a huge turnout this weekend due to the pupil free day (student long weekend) and Father’s Day, however the winners are as follow,” Mr Gooderham said.

3 Hole Girls

G/win – Teegan Goodbee

3 Hole Boys

G/win – Will Goodbee

N/win – Ben Goodbee

6 Hole Boys

G/win – Will Goodman

N/win – Zack Cameron

9 Hole Girls

G/win – Chelsey Delaney

N/win – Caitlyn Wyatt

9 Hole Boys

G/win – Aidan Delaney

N/win – Tyler Grice

13 Hole Girl

G/win – Casey Randall

13 Hole Boys

G/win – Jaydon Hodgson

18 Hole Girl

G/win – Grace Colley

