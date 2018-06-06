Restructure to save Council $14m over three years

GLADSTONE Regional Council has unanimously adopted a new organisational structure with the aim to become "more efficient, innovative, effective and collaborative" in its deliveries.

The restructure will save the council approximately $14.4 million over three years through structural changes, reducing contracted work and closing vacant positions.

However, the decision will result in up to 12 full-time equivalent roles being scrapped as the council looks to reduce its organisational and operational layers.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Chris Trevor said development of the new structure involved the input of council staff, with nine in 10 (89 per cent) of employees' feedback going toward the change.

"Our people were very engaged in the process and I am confident our new structure will support us to be more agile in adapting to community needs," he said.

Cr Trevor said the structure also reduced the organisation's layers to four in most cases and five in operational areas to "bring workers on the ground closer to the people leading them".

In previous cases, there were up to nine layers of bureaucracy to wade through.

"We will reduce the layers of bureaucracy, cutting the red tape currently in our business, to make it easier for our employees to do their work and easier for the community to do business with us," he said.

"Council's current structure and model restricts us from being cost competitive - so much so that in some areas we take longer to do work in-house than contracting work externally," he said.

"I want to change that, to achieve long-term financial sustainability and future-proof jobs by bringing work back in-house."

CHANGES: Up to 12 full-time equivalent roles being scrapped as the council looks to reduce its organisational and operational layers. demaerre

Cr Trevor said the changes would deliver an estimated three-year saving of $14.4 million.

"These savings are in addition to the savings we expect to find through the structure's focus on grant sourcing, excellence in asset management and process improvements."

The shift in focus meant there would be a reduction of up to 12 FTE roles, however, there had also been an increase of 3.5 per cent in front-line roles.

"The proposed new structure, with its increased focus on customer service, responsible asset management, grants sourcing and finding new technologies and efficiencies, proposes many new opportunities for our people to apply their skills, abilities and passion to a different and exciting future at council," Cr Trevor said.

"Most of the new positions will be opened only to employees displaced through a redundancy in the first instance, before we open unfilled positions internally and, in some cases, externally."

Chris Trevor (right) is Acting Mayor of the Gladstone Region while Mayor Matt Burnett is on an overseas investment trip in North America. Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

TREVOR: Job losses 'never a good thing'

WHILE up to 12 council employees will lose their job as a result of the restructure, acting mayor Chris Trevor said it's about the long term.

"It's never a good thing when people lose their jobs, but this is about long-term sustainability and preserving jobs in the future rather than losing more in the future because we didn't take action," he said.

With $14.4 million in approximate savings to be gained over three years, Cr Trevor didn't want to be drawn into whether that would translate to relief for ratepayers.

"In the past two years we've already engaged in significant saving measures. We're reducing council's debt by a substantial sum and this will assist in a further reduction," he said.

"What I can say is, if we didn't do (the restructure) my expectation is there would be an increase (in rates), simply because we cannot continue on the way we've been going without some financial risk to ratepayers in the future."

Cr Trevor said the 3.5 per cent increase in front-line roles would be positive.

"We've been top-heavy in relation to the managerial structure and it's been difficult for ratepayers to achieve an outcome in a timely way because of the system overload when it comes to the layers of bureaucracy," he said.

"We're stripping away that bureaucracy... and putting more people on the front line to deal with enquiries."