Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Hughes has a mobile bowls shop and travels around CQ to sell his wares. PICTURE: Mike Richards
Greg Hughes has a mobile bowls shop and travels around CQ to sell his wares. PICTURE: Mike Richards
Bowls

Restrictions to lift and Hughesy’s happy

NICK KOSSATCH
29th Apr 2020 5:51 PM | Updated: 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWN BOWLS: Greg Hughes expects to get busy with his mobile Hughesey's Lawn Bowls Shop next week.

That's because Bowls Australia announced yesterday that the COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed from this Saturday.

Bowls activity will include practice or roll-ups and club competitions as long as there four people playing together and a mximum of 10 people per green at any one time.

"I have been caught unawares and did not expect anything for at least six months," Hughes said.

"Just got a quote for $45 thousand worth of printers and presses to up the game as well as customised bowls shirts."

Once competition starts, Hughes said he will take bowls that he has available at his shop, to prospective buyers at bowls clubs in CQ.

"I just want it to make it easier for bowlers in the area to have a shop that they can get it all," he said.

"There's nothing like trying a set of bowls on your home green."

Hughes said that when he played bowls, he had to travelto a shop and try the bowl on a different green.

"It becomes a more tailored sport and I'm taking the bowls to the players and allowing them to try it on their greens and that makes it easier for them to tailor them a set of bowls to their needs," he said.

Hughes said his sales would depend on when proper competition would start because, some clubs would not be as prepared as others for their greens to be ready for a higher level of competition.

"You'll have players that will go that "I need the basics"," he said.

The basics include measures, chalk, chalk sprays, chalk pens, grips and towels.

"Some might even go "OK, it's time to get a new set of bowls and that way we get some time on the green to get used to them before we get back to competition," Hughes said.

"There's different thoughts for different players."

Hughes said he has uncles who change their bowls regularly and thye bowls don't come overly cheap.

His business offers a part-payment and afterpay in shop and online.

Hughes can be contacted on 0400375916. for orders.

RELATED STORY: Bowling over a lifelong passion for greener pastures

RELATED STORY: Best of bowls on show in Gladstone

bowls clubs bowls queensland coronavirusgladstone lawn bowls australia
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prospector finds Navy medal lost 24 years ago

        premium_icon Prospector finds Navy medal lost 24 years ago

        News Gladstone man found a Navy Service Medal lost on Boyne Island Beach – plus its owner.

        • 29th Apr 2020 5:20 PM
        GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

        premium_icon GPs flat out as mental health issues escalate

        News Gladstone doctors are seeing an increase in patients with mental health concerns...

        • 29th Apr 2020 5:01 PM
        'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

        premium_icon 'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

        News Glenn Butcher has recognised the efforts of his electorate’s teachers and rewarded...

        Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

        premium_icon Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

        News Seven becomes last free-to-air broadcaster to close doors in region