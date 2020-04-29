Restrictions to lift and Hughesy’s happy

Greg Hughes has a mobile bowls shop and travels around CQ to sell his wares. PICTURE: Mike Richards

Greg Hughes has a mobile bowls shop and travels around CQ to sell his wares. PICTURE: Mike Richards

LAWN BOWLS: Greg Hughes expects to get busy with his mobile Hughesey's Lawn Bowls Shop next week.

That's because Bowls Australia announced yesterday that the COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed from this Saturday.

Bowls activity will include practice or roll-ups and club competitions as long as there four people playing together and a mximum of 10 people per green at any one time.

"I have been caught unawares and did not expect anything for at least six months," Hughes said.

"Just got a quote for $45 thousand worth of printers and presses to up the game as well as customised bowls shirts."

Once competition starts, Hughes said he will take bowls that he has available at his shop, to prospective buyers at bowls clubs in CQ.

"I just want it to make it easier for bowlers in the area to have a shop that they can get it all," he said.

"There's nothing like trying a set of bowls on your home green."

Hughes said that when he played bowls, he had to travelto a shop and try the bowl on a different green.

"It becomes a more tailored sport and I'm taking the bowls to the players and allowing them to try it on their greens and that makes it easier for them to tailor them a set of bowls to their needs," he said.

Hughes said his sales would depend on when proper competition would start because, some clubs would not be as prepared as others for their greens to be ready for a higher level of competition.

"You'll have players that will go that "I need the basics"," he said.

The basics include measures, chalk, chalk sprays, chalk pens, grips and towels.

"Some might even go "OK, it's time to get a new set of bowls and that way we get some time on the green to get used to them before we get back to competition," Hughes said.

"There's different thoughts for different players."

Hughes said he has uncles who change their bowls regularly and thye bowls don't come overly cheap.

His business offers a part-payment and afterpay in shop and online.

Hughes can be contacted on 0400375916. for orders.

RELATED STORY: Bowling over a lifelong passion for greener pastures

RELATED STORY: Best of bowls on show in Gladstone