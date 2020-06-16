Restrictions lifted day after couple’s covid wedding

Kylie and Alfred Attwater married during Covid-19 pandemic only for wedding restrictions to be lifted a day after.

ONE day after Kylie and Alfred Attwater wed, COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed - but the newlyweds wouldn't change a thing.

The couple tied the knot on May 9, and it was too late to change their plans when they found out some restrictions would ease on May 10 for Mother's Day.

"We knew a couple of days earlier it was going to change and we just went 'you're bloody kidding'," Mrs Attwater said.

"We told everyone that's the day it was going to be."

At the time only five people were allowed at weddings, but a Mother's Day rule relaxation meant the couple could have had seven people at their wedding if they had waited a day.

Mrs Attwater, who grew up in Gladstone, said they decided to get married during the pandemic because they didn't know when restrictions would lift.

They livestreamed the wedding on Facebook to friends and family who weren't allowed to attend.

The couple married at their Brisbane property and to keep things interesting, rode their horses, Gamaal and Monster, down the aisle.

"The only thing I wanted on my wedding day was to ride my horse to the wedding," she said.

"When nobody could walk me down the aisle we decided I would ride my horse, Gamaal, and my other horse, Monster, would walk me down the aisle."

Kylie and Alfred Attwater’s dog gave Mrs Attwater away.

Mrs Attwater said it was all lined up for her horse, Monster, to neigh on command when it was time to give the bride away.

Unfortunately, Monster did not follow the script.

"Luckily our dog can bark on cue, so our dog gave me away," she said.

The couple's closest friends and family drove past with their cars decorated with balloons and streamers to help celebrate.

"Some people were throwing rice," she said.

Mrs Attwater said having a wedding during restrictions saved her a lot of money.

"I couldn't get a wedding shop that was open to go and buy a new wedding dress, so I jumped online and bought a secondhand wedding dress for $90," she said.

"I read brides on average in Australia spend an average of $63,000 on a wedding and I just saved myself a lot of money."

Mrs Attwater said while it wasn't the wedding of her dreams, she wouldn't change a thing.

"Sometimes I'm like 'maybe I should have waited' but I'm so happy I'm finally Alfred's wife," she said.