RELIEF: Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace, Australia Zoo's Terri Irwin and SEALIFE's Quinn Clarke have welcomed the Federal Government's $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums.
Restriction ease, relief funds a boost for beloved zoo

Scott Sawyer
Tegan Annett
29th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
THE easing of restrictions for the coming long weekend is a boost for the team at one of the region's global attractions.

Australia Zoo boss Terri Irwin said the easing of the 50km travel radius would be a boost for the facility, and the local community, and it had sparked the reopening of the gift shop and takeaway, non-contact food options.

Mother's Day items will be up for grabs, including T-shirts and face masks.

Australia Zoo's Terri Irwin has welcomed the Federal Government's $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums.
Ms Irwin was speaking at a Federal Government funding announcement set to assist Australia Zoo and Sea Life Sunshine Coast Aquarium.

Ms Irwin said the funding had essentially saved the day, as the effects of the coronavirus were putting pressure on the business.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said he wanted to see restrictions lifted as early as possible, but guidance had to be taken from chief medical and health officers, as the "last thing" he wanted was to open too early and have a second wave, sparking another lockdown.

He said international travel would be one of the last restrictions lifted.

