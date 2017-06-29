Restricted parking, fines, to take effect at The Valley

Unlimited parking at Gladstone Square (the Valley shopping centre) has come to an end with new parking restrictions to come into effect in July

RESTRICTED parking at Gladstone Square will come into effect on Saturday in an effort to make customer car spaces a priority.

The owners of the private property are aiming to free up customer car parks with new three-hour restrictions at the shopping centre better know as The Valley.

A centre spokesman said conditions of entry signs will be installed in the area soon, and centre managers will be using new technology to monitor the length of each car's stay.

"They'll be walking around with a hand held device which captures car registration, noting when cars arrived."

The car park, which has had no restrictions to date, has been under considerable strain due to all-day parkers using the shopping centre's parking facilities, reducing the spaces available to customers and creating congestion.

While no ticket machines will be installed, the spokesman said "when centre monitors walking around recognise someone has overstayed, a fine will be issued."

A Gladstone Regional Council spokeswoman said the decision to implement parking restrictions at the property's car park did not come from council.

"It's a private property matter so we (council) has nothing to do with it," she said.

In response to customer feedback to centre management and Woolworths, the centre owners said the restrictions are being implemented to ensure shoppers enjoy a convenient shop when visiting the centre.

"We are proud to deliver the local community with a more enjoyable and convenient shopping experience when customers visit the centre," Gladstone Square centre manager Joanna Horton said.

Another centre spokesman said the new restrictions are being brought in with retailers in mind.

"The main goal that we are trying to achieve here is that our shoppers are able to park at the car park in order to support our local retailers," he said.

"Currently, people are using the centre as daytime parking ... parking here and then heading off to work in the CBD ... which is problematic in terms of us trying to provide an enjoyable shopping experience."

"Three hours is typically longer than most shoppers stay, so our hope is that people park, support retailers with ample time, but don't stay all day."

It is currently unknown how much people will be fined if they park at The Valley for more than three hours.