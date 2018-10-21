Menu
SECOND CHANCE: Restore More hosted a successful fundraiser to help Gladstone women and their cancer recovery on Saturday.
News

Restoring hope for regional cancer patients

Glen Porteous
by
21st Oct 2018 7:00 PM

HOPE for women with breast cancer was on display at the Restore More fundraiser to help Gladstone women and their recovery on Saturday.

Restore More is a not-for-profit project that aims to raise awareness, provide education and funding for breast cancer treatment options and breast reconstruction for women in regional areas.

The event was a sell out with 220 paying guests, more than 40 raffle prizes and lucky door prizes with donations from Gladstone region businesses.

The host was Women Connecting Women and chairwoman Richa Joshi said the day was a great success and gave great encouragement for regional women.

"What a hugely successful event WCW hosted yesterday and I am still going through everything and processing it all," Ms Joshi said.

One of the guest speakers was Dr Emilia Dauway, an American trained surgeon who is now practising general and oncologic (cancer) surgery in Gladstone.

Dr Dauway is a member of the Breast Surgeons of Australia, New Zealand and the American Society of Breast Surgeons and an expert in the treatment of breast disease.

Gladstone Observer

