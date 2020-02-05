Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

THE inaugural fundraising night for Restore More – a Gladstone group promoting awareness of breast cancer treatment options for regional women – will be held on February 15 with the aim of raising $20,000.

Jessica Mulhall, one of the event organisers, said the evening would include a three-course meal, dinner, music, dancing, cocktails and inspirational speakers.

She said that other groups – including Zonta, Rotary and Women Connecting Women – had previously raised money for Restore More, however the gala was the first fundraiser they had been able to hold themselves.

Ms Mulhall said money raised would be used to support women in regional areas with breast cancer and would allow Restore More, which services all of Queensland, to continue their ‘roadshows’ and travelling yoga workshops.

“We travel to remote areas and small towns and we go to the library or town hall and run free workshops where we talk about treatment options and holistic approaches to healthcare.”

Restore More founder, Dr Emilia Dauway, is a general surgeon, oncologist, author and yoga instructor who runs mindful workshops and believes in the education and empowerment of people facing breast cancer.

“It’s not just about the surgery, it’s about the whole sense of wellbeing,” Ms Mulhall said.

“Dr Dauway saw a lack of support and misinformation for regional residents, and she wants to educate people about their options.

“It’s also not just for people with cancer – its aim is to support their families as well.

“Restore More (gives) women the education to make informed decisions about their journey and reconstruction options.”

Ms Mulhall said the yoga workshops were a way to raise funds for Restore More as well as support women and their mental health.

The gala dinner is at GECC from 6pm on February 15. Tickets at GECC until 4pm Thursday; $125 for individuals, $230 for couples and $1100 for a table of 10.