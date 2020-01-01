Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Crime

Restaurant explodes into flames in suspected arson

by Isabella Magee
1st Jan 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE restaurant has sustained significant damage after it exploded into flames in a suspected arson attack overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived about 3.30am to find the restaurant Andana and Co on Riding Road, Balmoral, well alight.

Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew
One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew

 

It has sustained significant damage in the fire.

A crime scene has been established and authorities are investigating.

The restaurant was closed over Christmas and planned to reopen on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

 

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew
Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew
Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew

 

An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Anyone with any information which may be able assist police is urged to come forward.

arson crime fire police restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 new and exciting businesses that came to town in 2019

        premium_icon 11 new and exciting businesses that came to town in 2019

        News From impulsive decisions to long-term plans, here are some of Gladstone’s newest businesses.

        Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        premium_icon Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        News From more holidays to doing well in school, here’s what people around town hope to...

        20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

        News MEMORIAL Park was filled with families ready to celebrate the new year, did we spot...

        The big stories that made headlines in Gladstone in 2019

        premium_icon The big stories that made headlines in Gladstone in 2019

        News FROM a federal election, to the beginning of new projects to being named the...