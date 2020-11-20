Restaurant expansion to boast new views of harbour

TAPAS, cocktails and uninterrupted harbour views is what diners can look forward to when an East Shores restaurant expands next year.

The Dock at East Shores will undergo a massive transformation, with the Flinders Parade venue expanding upstairs.

General manager Andre Sergio Dookoo said the team wanted to cater to the region’s growing younger demographic.

“We have a range of different people coming to the restaurant, and we try to cater to all of them but we wanted to make sure we are catering to the younger folk,” Mr Dookoo said.

“Gladstone has a young adult population and because of this, people are coming out for drinks, cocktails and fun times with their mates.

“That’s who we wanted to appeal to.”

Mr Dookoo said the upstairs area would have a more “edgier” aesthetic look and would be perfect for those wanting an intimate occasion, function or casual drinks.

The new area will include a kitchen, indoor seating area, court yard, ramp and balcony seating boasting “stunning views of the harbour”.

Currently, Engineers Queensland occupies the space.

“We have this whole new area now, it is actually quite a big building,” he said.

“We are very excited about this project - we are sure it will benefit the Gladstone community.

“We know there is a market for this especially for our younger residents who love having a good time.”

The Dock at East Shores downstairs area will remain the same.

Mr Dookoo said the downstairs area would remain as a family restaurant.

“Downstairs will still be a family restaurant, and we will still sell gelato for the kids.

“It’s just the upstairs we would be focusing on.”

Mr Dookoo said renovations would begin early next year, and the new area was expected to open in November, 2021.