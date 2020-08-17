Menu
Emergency services at scene of fatal Bruce Hwy crash. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
‘Rest in paradise’: Tributes for man killed in highway crash

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 17th Aug 2020 5:38 AM
Tributes are flowing for a Palmwoods man who died when his car came off the Bruce Highway on Thursday as police await the 50-year-old's autopsy results.

It's understood a medical incident caused the man to veer off the northbound lanes of the highway at Tanawha and land down an embankment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Daily his autopsy results should arrive on Monday.

The man's death has not been added to the state's road fatality totals due to the crash being caused by a medical incident.

'I couldn't get him out': Truckie's crash scene horror

Man killed, traffic blocked after serious Bruce Hwy rollover

The man is being lovingly remembered by those close to him, with many sharing heartfelt messages on social media.

"He was a close friend of me and my familys (sic) only saw him yesterday. We are shocked beyond belief," one friend wrote.

"Rest in paradise, you'll always be in my heart. I love you," another wrote.

Emergency services rushed to the horrific scene just south of the Ilkley Rd overpass about 9am on Thursday after the man's Mitsubishi Challenger was seen going off the road.

The man was treated for critical injuries but died at the scene.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Truck driver Darryl Whitby saw the tragic incident unfold and immediately pulled over, along with another driver.

He told the Daily on Thursday he was in shock as he frantically checked for a pulse and stayed with the man until paramedics arrived.

"I was feeling for a pulse and couldn't find one," he said.

"Ambos were asking me if I could get him out, I couldn't get him out."

Forensic Crash Unit officer Sergeant Peter Cowan said it was lucky the crash didn't affect anyone else on the road.

