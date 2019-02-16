Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THURSDAY was a horrific day on Gladstone Region's roads.
THURSDAY was a horrific day on Gladstone Region's roads. Contributed
News

'Responsibility to ourselves': Recent crashes prompt warning

Mark Zita
by
16th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THURSDAY was a horrific day on Gladstone Region's roads with three separate motor vehicle accidents and two fatalities.

The first crash occurred at 7am Thursday where a 44-year-old Brisbane man died in a motorcycle crash near the Callemondah roundabout on the Dawson Highway.

Police said they believed the rider attempted to overtake a vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

His motorcycle was found upright at the bottom of a tree inside the roundabout.

Later at 11am a 61-year-old Gin Gin man died at Lowmead after his car left Stockbridge Rd and rolled.

Police said the driver and sole occupant died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the circumstances behind both crashes.

After 7pm a man was able to escape a single-vehicle crash near the Calliope crossroads.

The car crashed into a tree on the Bruce Highway 4kms towards Benaraby and past the interchange.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital as a precaution.

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said motorists needed to drive to the road and weather conditions.

"Be mindful of how you're driving behaviour can impact those travelling around you,” Sgt Goodwin said.

"We all have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and other road users to get to our destinations safety.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

    premium_icon WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

    Weather The radar site gauge recorded 16mm of rain, while the airport recorded 17mm.

    Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    premium_icon Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    Weather Trailers flipped, sheds down in freak storm

    Friends, food and funds: Free financial advice for women

    premium_icon Friends, food and funds: Free financial advice for women

    News The event will coincide with International Women's Day on March 8.

    • 16th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    City's blackout romance on Valentine's Day

    premium_icon City's blackout romance on Valentine's Day

    News Valentine's Day power outage put a new spin on a candlelit dinner.

    • 16th Feb 2019 5:00 AM