'Responsibility to ourselves': Recent crashes prompt warning

THURSDAY was a horrific day on Gladstone Region's roads with three separate motor vehicle accidents and two fatalities.

The first crash occurred at 7am Thursday where a 44-year-old Brisbane man died in a motorcycle crash near the Callemondah roundabout on the Dawson Highway.

Police said they believed the rider attempted to overtake a vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

His motorcycle was found upright at the bottom of a tree inside the roundabout.

Later at 11am a 61-year-old Gin Gin man died at Lowmead after his car left Stockbridge Rd and rolled.

Police said the driver and sole occupant died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the circumstances behind both crashes.

After 7pm a man was able to escape a single-vehicle crash near the Calliope crossroads.

The car crashed into a tree on the Bruce Highway 4kms towards Benaraby and past the interchange.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital as a precaution.

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said motorists needed to drive to the road and weather conditions.

"Be mindful of how you're driving behaviour can impact those travelling around you,” Sgt Goodwin said.

"We all have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and other road users to get to our destinations safety.”