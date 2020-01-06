Menu
A petition for upgrades to the Gladstone Hospital should have a response today. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily
Response due for hospital petition

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jan 2020 7:58 AM
THE Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles is expected to respond today to a petition asking for upgrades to the Gladstone Hospital.

The petition, asking for four operating theatres, more hospital beds and an intensive care unit, was launched in August and submitted on November 26 with 4743 signatures.

The petition was launched by Gladstone councillor Kahn Goodluck, who listed closure of services from the Mater and a growing population as reasons the upgrade was needed.

