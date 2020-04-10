Menu
New measures are in place to protect renters against eviction.
Respite for renters

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
New measures are in place to support Gladstone’s residential tenants, property owners and agents during the coronavirus crisis.

Assistant Minister for Treasury and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Palaszczuk Government’s measures would place a freeze on residential evictions.

“Right now, many Gladstone workers are doing it tough after being stood down from their jobs,” he said.

“Thirty-eight per cent of dwellings in our region are home to renters.

“We won’t beat this disease if tenants end up on the street for being unable to pay the rent because of COVID-19, that’s why the Palaszczuk Government has put a temporary freeze on evictions.”

The Palaszczuk Government is implementing the National Cabinet’s decision to retrospectively freeze residential tenancy evictions as of March 29.

New protections will also prevent property owners evicting tenants if their lease expires during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

