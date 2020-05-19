Respected plumbing business to close after 12 years

Xport Plumbing directors Steve Kelly and Cliff Pugh after closing their business after 12 years in the industry.

AFTER 12 years, one of Gladstone’s most respected plumbing businesses is closing down.

Xport Plumbing directors Steve Kelly and Cliff Pugh are not sad but rather excited about closing down their joint venture.

“The next chapter is going to be pretty exciting,” Mr Pugh said.

“We both got little grandkids, which is nice to see the family.”

Mr Kelly and Mr Pugh assured that their decision to close had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided back in January we were going to close, and in March this coronavirus hit,” Mr Kelly said.

“(Our decision) happened before the coronavirus.”

Mr Pugh added: “We started in the global financial crisis and now we’re finishing in the coronavirus. We survived the whole lot.”

Some of their highlights over the years include gaining strong friendships with their staff and watching the business grow.

“Just seeing the different employees we’ve had, and just working with them – they’ve all been like family to us and we’ve treated them as a family,” Mr Kelly said.

“We’ve been really fortunate having good employees.”

Mr Kelly said all staff members except one were relocated into continuing jobs, with the other choosing not to work.

“It’s good to see everybody continue with their life even after they leave here,” he said.

“We treat them like we wanted to be treated so we figured we must of have done something right.”

Mr Pugh and Mr Kelly said they would be excited when Australia’s borders reopen so they can finally travel.

“We’re just waiting on when they lift the ban on the state so we could actually see (Australia),” Mr Pugh said.

Mr Kelly said: “We’ll find something to do, it doesn’t take much.”

Until then, both directors have been busy tying up loose ends for their business, with a deadline of June when they officially shut.

“It’s been a good journey … it’s time to have a rest now,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Pugh added: “We’ve put a lot of time into this business and now its time to do something for ourselves.”