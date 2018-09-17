Respected obstetrician resigns from Gladstone Mater Hospital

Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush are not happy to be leaving Gladstone.

Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush are not happy to be leaving Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA170918CIND

HIGHLY respected obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Adam Bush remains committed to his patients despite resigning from Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

Dr Bush has delivered close to 6500 babies for more than 25 years in Gladstone in both the public and private systems.

But that will come to an end in December.

"Since the Mater Hospital announced the closure of maternity in Gladstone I've been exploring possibilities to continue my practice here in Gladstone," Dr Bush said.

"I have been unable to get admitting rights to get patients to the Gladstone public hospital so that's meant I've had to look at other options.

"I'm very committed to my patients and those patients who I have booked to have their babies in October, November and December I will continue to look after as best I can.

"In some cases that is going to be by doing shared care for them if they decide to deliver in the public hospital as public patients or if they decide to deliver elsewhere as private patients.

"I've also been talking to the Mater Hospital in Rockhampton and private specialists in Rockhampton and they've made it possible for me to deliver some babies in Rockhampton over the next few months.

"That will mean spending some time in Rockhampton and in Gladstone until the end of the year but unfortunately that isn't a long-term solution.

"From the end of the year we'll be looking at relocating. I'll take some time off and consider where my future might be."

Dr Bush revealed his resignation today, alongside wife Cindi Bush who also announced she had handed her letter of resignation to the Gladstone Regional Council.

Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland chief executive officer Lynne Sheehan thanked Dr Bush for his years of service in the maternity ward, which will close on October 1.

"We are very grateful to the medical community, including Dr Bush, who have so loyally and strongly supported the maternity service for the past 20 years, bringing joy to so many Gladstone families," she said.