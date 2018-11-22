Resources sector showing Gladstone the money

LIQUID GAS: LNG exports were set to increase over the next 12 months in Gladstone.

LIQUID GAS: LNG exports were set to increase over the next 12 months in Gladstone. contributed APLNG

INDUSTRY in the Gladstone Region plays an important economic role in the state contributing $3billion of Queensland's $62.9billion resources sector.

The Queensland Resources Council has released a new report detailing how much the region's industry contributes to the local economy.

During 2017-18, the Queensland resources sector provided: $373million in wages to 3098 full-time jobs, $1.1billion worth of locally purchased goods and services with 549 local businesses benefiting as well as community contributions to 156 organisations.

The report stated that local spending and employment supported a further 13,150 full-time jobs.

QRC CEO Ian Macfarlane said the report reaffirmed the importance of the resources sector to regional Queensland economies and communities.

"Resources have supported 16,248 full-time jobs in Gladstone over the 12 months and it's not just diesel fitters and truck drivers but also butchers and chefs," Mr Macfarlane said.

"Over the 12 months the resource sector spent $1.1billion with 549 businesses in Gladstone while only using 0.1 per cent of Queensland's land mass.

"Coal was the largest overall contributor accounting for 69 per cent of economic contributions, followed by metals at 15 per cent and oil and gas at 13 per cent."

The report stated that Queensland's resources sector continued to drive jobs growth and investment in communities with a $62.9billion (up 14 per cent) contribution to the state's economy in 2017-18.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance CEO Julie Gelder said the resource sector's gradual growth had a positive effect on member businesses working on substantial contracts.

"The resource sector has contributed in wages in the 2017-18 year, which contributes to the local economy through kids going to school, cars and boats being bought and restaurants being visited," Ms Gelder said.

"This means the resource sector contributes significantly to the regions economy both directly and indirectly and is a driving force behind Gladstone's success."

At a recent GEA Major Industry Conference it highlighted $3.5billion of upcoming projects with over 1000 procurement opportunities all within 200km of Gladstone.

Ms Gelder said LNG exports were set to increase over the next 12 months.

She said the coal industry was increasing exports with two major coal-loading facilities.