Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Explorers are lining up to find the next big Queensland resources project, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham says. Picture: Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Explorers are lining up to find the next big Queensland resources project, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham says. Picture: Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Business

Resources exploration grants attract record bids

Melanie Whiting
5th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE exploration grants have attracted record bids as explorers line up to find the next big Queensland resources project.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said he latest round of exploration grants had generated twice the previous response.

Applications are being assessed.

The government brought forward the $2.8 million grant round as part of a multimillion-dollar package to support resources projects and jobs.

More stories:

Two new mine developments to employ up to 50 staff

EXPLAINED: Future of nine major new mines

New mine promising 1000 jobs

“It’s clear that explorers were looking for stimulus to get through the COVID-19 storm,” Dr Lynham said.

“The government’s exploration stimulus package is going to help keep the pipeline of future resources projects and jobs flowing as Queensland recovers.”

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed exploration investment for the year to the end of March was up more than 30 per cent on the previous year.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

“However, we know that many enterprises have since put exploration on hold, and that junior explorers are having difficulty sourcing capital,” Dr Lynham said.

The grants offer explorers up to $200,000 to encourage innovative exploration across the state.

anthony lynham mining exploration mining news qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s koalas could help the entire species survive

        premium_icon Gladstone’s koalas could help the entire species survive

        News The key to the survival of the koala in the wild could be found in the trees around Gladstone.

        Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

        premium_icon Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

        News Mayor Matt Burnett has provided a COVID-19 update, which will excite camping, art...

        ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        premium_icon ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        News The scheme gives eligible owner-occupiers grants of $25,000 to build

        Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        premium_icon Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        News The Estate includes approval for 42 holiday villas.