Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

RESOURCE SUPPPORTERS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at Callide Mine discussing the importance of the coal sector in August.

THE resource and energy market is going from strength to strength with the Australian Government boldly predicting record earnings over the coming year.

Released today, the July-September 2018 edition of the Resources and Energy Quarterly, which was produced by the Office of the Chief Economist in the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, predicts a strong Australian resource and energy exports in the short-term.

Favourable conditions for export earnings mean the 2017-2018 figure of $226 billion will increase by more than $25 billion in the coming year to an expected $252 billion in 2018-19.

RESOURCE REPORT: Resources and Energy Quarterly's Australia's resource and energy export values/volumes forecast. Resources and Energy Quarterly

The report attributes the earnings surge to "the combined effect of a weaker exchange rate outlook and persistent strength in the price of some resource and energy commodities - particularly thermal coal and oil, which affects LNG prices”.

Coal is the star performer of the resource sector with earnings are set to exceed $61 billion in 2018-19.

This will make coal Australia's single most valuable export commodity, narrowly surpassing iron ore at $60 billion.

"Strong world demand and some concerns over supply have helped keep the prices of oil and thermal coal relatively high over the past quarter, boosting the prospects for Australian export earnings over the outlook period,” the report said.

RESOURCE REPORT: Overview of the Resources and Energy Quarterly for September 2018. Resources and Energy Quarterly

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was greatly encouraged by the report's positive outlook for coal production in Central Queensland.

"The figures in this latest Resources and Energy Quarterly are hugely promising and shows just how important the mining sector is to not only this region but the nation as a whole,” Ms Landry said.

"Like any nation, we have a need to trade with other countries as we have a need to turn our produce into money; mining is providing such a huge flow of money into Australia and we are each the beneficiary of this.

"We see coal is now surpassing iron ore as the nation's greatest export, which shows just how wrong the nay-sayers are when they suggest the era of coal is behind us.”

RESOURCE REPORT: Resources and Energy Quarterly's bulk commodity prices forecast. Resources and Energy Quarterly

Ms Landry said not only was coal valuable and helping to employ thousands of Central Queenslanders, but it was here to stay.

"With such strong figures, we should be taking advantage of this by getting the Galilee Basin opened up and firing,” she said.

"I will always support the thousands of workers who rely on the mining sector for their careers and their families' prosperity.

"I back them and I back the coal sector to continue to support them and many more families well into the future.”

COAL TOUR: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matthew Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry take a flying tour of the coal rich Galilee Basin in July. Contributed

While the report expects bulk commodity prices to decline, leading to a "modest decline” in export earnings in 2019-20, it remains upbeat given the International Monetary Fund expectations for solid global economic growth over the next few years, especially in the US and emerging and developing countries.

"Escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies - the United States and China - have raised fears that economic growth in China might slow significantly, with flow-on effects for that country's commodity demand (impacting Australia),” the report warns.

RESOURCE REPORT: Resources and Energy Quarterly's base metal price forecast. Resources and Energy Quarterly

