The master plan for Station Creek Lifestyle Village.
The master plan for Station Creek Lifestyle Village.
News

Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

MATT HARRIS
by
20th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council is expected to knock back a development application for the proposed Station Creek Lifestyle Resort located at Benaraby.

Council listed 11 grounds for refusal, with one of those relating to the content of "76 submissions in objection".

The project was spearheaded by the Mann brothers - Jonathan and Michael - with the land in question purchased by their grandfather more than 150 years ago.

 

HAPPIER TIMES: Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village in March 2017.
HAPPIER TIMES: Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village in March 2017.

The $300 million project was set to be located on the corner of Tannum Sands Rd and the Bruce Highway and feature 510 lots (including RV-friendly lots) and an 18-hole golf course designed by renowned golf course architect Graham Marsh.

The development's proximity to Benaraby Motor Sport Precinct and Benaraby Landfill had also raised conjecture during the public notification period.

 

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.
Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Today's meeting is shaping up as an agenda-heavy one with 13 items up for discussion including confidential items relating to the Philip Street Precinct and sale of land for arrears of rates.

Gladstone Bowls Club chairman Graham McVean will also present a deputation on behalf of the Gladstone Anzac Memorial, Bowls and Citizen Club.

Mr McVean is expected to signal the club's intent to acquire freehold tenure of land occupied by the Gladstone Bowls Club Inc and seek permission to submit a planning application for proposed renovations.

Mr McVean will be joined by Gladstone RSL Sub Branch president Harry Tattersall and bowls club vice chair Lori Miller for the presentation, expected to begin at 11am.

Gladstone Festivals and Events Association Inc will present its deputation at 11.45am to present an overview on the two council events it manages - Australia Day and Ecofest.

Other items on the agenda include a review of the Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee, a review of the Gladstone Region Youth Council and amendments on the existing 2019/2020 fees and charges relating to Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and regional libraries.

Council's meeting will be held at its Goondoon St office from 9am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

