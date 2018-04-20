Resort developer appeals council's rejection in Qld court

The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.

The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua. Tegan Annett

THE developer behind a $21.5 million resort and caravan park plan near Calliope is appealing the Gladstone Regional Council's rejection of the project in a Queensland court.

The council rejected Parks (WA) Pty Ltd's controversial proposed 431-site tourism facility at 72 Old Bruce Hwy in July last year, on the grounds it did not comply with the planning scheme.

It also cited environmental issues and said the project would not enhance the productivity of the rural township of Burua.

But the West Australian developers argue the tourism precinct should be approved because it complied with the council's economic and environmental codes.

The appeal was due for review in the Planning and Environment Court today, but has been adjourned to next month.

More than 30 submissions were made about the application in mid-2015, most of which were from residents who lived nearby in Calliope and River Ranch.

Calliope resident Brad Henderson was one of the residents who objected to the project. He told The Observer in June 2016 the caravan park would challenge the peace and quiet he moved to Calliope to enjoy.

The company's plans for the almost 150 hectares have changed significantly since it was originally envisaged as a workers' camp.

The original proposal in 2011 included 600 sites. It was later downgraded in a new plan which included 431 sites and added additional services of cabins, a children's swimming pool and mini golf to give it more of a "resort feel".

Homeground Gladstone Pty Ltd, the owner of a workers' camp at Calliope, made a submission against the project and is the co-respondent to the council in the court proceedings.

On Monday, Homeground appointed Kelly Acorn from Carter Newell Lawyers as its solicitor.