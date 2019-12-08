Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Lowmead and Colosseum
Residents warned as multiple bushfires burn across region

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Dec 2019 11:18 AM
RESIDENTS are urged to remain vigilant as bushfires burn in the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the scene of two bushfires burning near Clarkes Lane, Lowmead.

Crews are working with aerial firefighting operations to contain and extinguish the fires.

Meanwhile the bushfire at Colosseum continues to burn for the 13th day.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service remain on scene near Forestry Road, between the Bruce Hwy and Bulburin National Park.

Crews are monitoring and working to strengthen containment lines.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution to suit conditions.

If you or your property is under threat, please call triple-0 (000) immediately.

