Residents warn Agnes tourists: If it's flooded, forget it

Miriam Vale SES taking two parents over the flood water on Fingerboard Rd. Their children were stuck in Agnes and the parents needed to get home to take care of them. They had waited hours for the water to drop and witnessed the one car taken by the flood waters. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer Campbell Gellie

IT'S not "scaremongering”, it's simple, if it's flooded, forget it.

That's the message from Agnes Water resident Leisa Trickett who regularly warns tourists of the quickly rising flood waters that often close the roads between Agnes Water and Miriam Vale.

The last time the region was cut off was October last year.

Some residents were unable to access vital medication for three days.

Ms Trickett, who owns Discovery Cafe, said it was rare to be cut off for days, with the flood waters rising and easing quickly over the region's roads.

"It's not scaremongering, it's about being sensible about it all,” she said.

The region braced for more wet weather during the week as Tropical Cyclone Iris threatened to dampen the Queensland coast.

Ms Trickett said it was important tourists were aware of the potential flooding, with the coastal towns packed with visitors during the Easter break and school holidays.

"I had a group of Americans in the cafe (this week) when it was raining, and they had never seen anything like it,” she said.

"I told them that's just medium rain and they asked me if I was pulling their leg.

"They don't get heavy rain where they're from, so I told them they needed to be wary of the water on the roads because it comes up quickly.”

IF IT'S FLOODED, FORGET IT: Fast -moving water has flooded this crossing on Tableland Rd, connecting Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to Bundaberg. Sue-Ann Alderdice

Flooding last October caused damage to Tableland Rd at the Essendean Bridge.

It was expected to remain closed for up to four weeks but Ms Trickett said the closure was much shorter because the Gladstone Regional Council was quick to repair the road.

Ms Trickett said flooded roads were a short term inconvenience.

"To me, I think they do need to make sure medical supplies can get in and out of Agnes - that's what I get concerned about,” she said.

"I know it's a choice we live here but it still would be nice to have an all weathered road in and out of town.”