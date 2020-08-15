Menu
The Lowmead fire late last year destroyed several homes and many sheds and other structures.
Residents urged to prepare as bushfire season begins

Eilish Massie
15th Aug 2020
RESIDENTS have been urged to prepare their properties now for Queensland’s upcoming bushfire season.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said residents should use the remaining weeks of winter to fully prepare their homes against future risk.

“When it comes to extreme weather events in Queensland, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ and we need to be ready,” Cr Burnett said.

“All residents, whether you live near bushland or not, should prepare for the bushfire season, so please make sure you take the time to protect your home and property by completing some simple maintenance.”

Cr Burnett said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services work tirelessly during the bushfire season and people living in bushfire-prone areas can help by having a survival plan in place.

Rural Fire Service Regional manager Brian Smith, said there were important steps everyone could take to ensure their families and homes stayed safe.

“Many Central Queensland residents have witnessed the destructive nature of bushfires and understand how important planning and preparation are to keep us all safe,” Mr Smith said.

“I ask locals to follow our lead by cleaning up around their homes and doing what they can on their properties now while the weather is favourable.

“This includes identifying risks and taking steps to mitigate them, constructing and maintaining fire breaks and discussing their bushfire survival plan with their family.”

How to prepare your property for bushfire season:

  • Create or update your bushfire survival plan
  • Mow grass regularly
  • Remove excess grass, dry leaves and branches
  • Clear leaves, twigs, bark and other debris from roof and gutters
  • Enclose open areas under decks and floors\
  • Seal any gaps around doors, windows, and external roof and wall cladding.
  • Make sure your property has clear access for fire trucks – four metres wide by four metres high, with a turn-around area.

For more information visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/regionwatch and www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au

