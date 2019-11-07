Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist impression of the Philip Street Precinct. (Picture: Gladstone Regional Council)
An artist impression of the Philip Street Precinct. (Picture: Gladstone Regional Council)
News

Residents to have say on precinct

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is inviting public feedback on a project more than 10 years in the making.

More than 100 stakeholders attended an engagement session yesterday that provided an update and realignment of the Philip Street Precinct vision.

The precinct will be a hub for community services including the council’s family centres, The Salvation Army and a retirement village.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said the meeting helped re-establish the original vision, which was developed in 2008.

“The conversation we’ve had to date largely speaks in support of the original vision,” Cr Churchill said.

“The main insight was this community is united and knows where it wants to go into the future.”

Tender for Stage 1A of the precinct was awarded to Blomfield Excavations.

Stage 1B, which is up for tender now, includes an internal road, carpark, amphitheatre, labyrinth, four buildings, a playground and landscaping.

Two buildings will be leased by The Salvation Army and two by the council.

“The intent of Philip St is not to be a place to go get help, but if you need it, it’s there,” Cr Churchill said.

“There is an opportunity now as part of the community engagement process to find out what else there might be.”

Have your say online at gladstone.qld.gov.au/philip-street-precinct#involved.

An artist impression of the Philip Street Precinct. (Picture: Gladstone Regional Council).
An artist impression of the Philip Street Precinct. (Picture: Gladstone Regional Council).
gladstone regional council philip st philip street community precinct
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News This Sunday is jam packed with activities!

        'VERY TOPICAL': Gladstone doco focuses on construction boom

        premium_icon 'VERY TOPICAL': Gladstone doco focuses on construction boom

        News A NEW film investigating Gladstone’s LNG construction boom A Gas Story is set to...

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better

        PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

        News Music, food and warm, sunny weather welcomed visitors to the region.