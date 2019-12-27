Residents to enjoy a free New Year’s Eve celebration

2020 is set to start off with a bang.

Gladstone will have its first free community New Year’s Eve celebration this millennium.

The Gladstone Regional Council is hosting the event at Memorial Park, located next to the PCYC, from 5pm-midnight.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said he was looking forward to the event, which would help bring the community together.

“It’s been a long time since we last saw a council-run New Year’s Eve event,” Cr Burnett said.

“I’m expecting Memorial Park to be buzzing with excitement on New Year’s Eve as the Gladstone Region welcomes in another decade.”

Cr Burnett said the council had decided to have the fireworks displays at 8pm and midnight.

He said donation tins would also be passed around on the night for the Gladstone Region Drought Appeal.

The party is expected to entertain people of all ages with food, drinks, music and a silent disco.

Brisbane-based Hamilton Band, led by the charismatic Lai Utovou, will headline the event, which will also feature local musician Chris Bax and Yeppoon self-produced artist Will Hearn.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic (no bring-your-own alcohol) or purchase food from a variety of vendors while enjoying the night’s entertainment.

There will be plenty of fun activities for kids and glowsticks will be handed out on arrival to make Memorial Park radiate with colour.

The last free council-run New Year’s Eve event took place in 1999.

Visit gladstone.qld.gov. au/nye-party for more information.