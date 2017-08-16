Menu
Toilet paper troubles? One resident has a "simple" solution.
Letters to the Editor

Resident's 'simple' solution to toilet roll shortage

17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
YOUR SAY: Someon reported driving to almost every supermarket in Toowoomba on Friday and came home without a single toilet roll.

Another group came up with the logical and simple solution, but just remember your odds and evens water use days.

The solution, simply recycle. That's what we are encouraged to do aren't we?

So simply hang the used portions on the clothes line, that's if it's not raining, and just hose the crap out of it. So simple, problem solved.

So why the bare shelves? Why did the world's sharemarkets have their biggest crash on record? A few people have died and many of them were towards their life's end anyway.

We see tens of thousands dying from preventable causes daily, without any reaction at all.

And to think that Corona doesn't even affect the bottom end, it's an above the waist thing.

Regarding the deadly pandemic, we'll have to wait and see but at the moment the biggest risk is of your savings disappearing.

Regarding the empty shelves, don't worry. When everyone has a year's supply of toilet rolls and rice, suddenly the shelves will be overflowing and prices will be cut to try to move product.

Good luck. PS, I've got toilet rolls at only $5 a pop.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

coronavirus toilet paper crisis toowoomba
