Residents shocked at closure of popular business

Gladstone woman Melanie Carlyon opened La Moda in March 2017 however announced last Monday the store would be closing down.

RESIDENTS were devastated when Cavalier Menswear closed in 2015 but were ignited with hope when a women's fashion store opened in its place in 2017.

Ms Carlyon posted the news to Facebook, much to the dismay of customers who said they would miss the Goondoon St business.

"To all my valued and loyal customers, I would like to let you all know that after lengthy considerations, I have decided to close La Moda,” the post read.

"La Moda will close as of 2pm, Saturday 16 February 2019.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the last two years, and I will miss having you all pop in to the shop.”

Ms Carlyon ran a second business below the store, a sewing and seamstress service which she said would be continuing.

"This is not the end for me, as I will still be continuing with all your sewing, mending and prom and wedding dress alterations,” the post read.

"You can still find me on Facebook via my page Sewing With Style or by calling my mobile 0448334176.

"Keep an eye out on my page for an exciting new chapter.

"So, the good news for you is, that I will be selling everything in store at 50 per cent off recommended retail.

"Please pop in, say hi, and come and grab a bargain.”

The Observer attempted to contact the business for comment.