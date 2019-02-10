Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone woman Melanie Carlyon opened La Moda in March 2017 however announced last Monday the store would be closing down.
Gladstone woman Melanie Carlyon opened La Moda in March 2017 however announced last Monday the store would be closing down. John Farmer
News

Residents shocked at closure of popular business

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Feb 2019 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS were devastated when Cavalier Menswear closed in 2015 but were ignited with hope when a women's fashion store opened in its place in 2017.

Gladstone woman Melanie Carlyon opened La Moda in March 2017 however announced last Monday the store would be closing down.

Ms Carlyon posted the news to Facebook, much to the dismay of customers who said they would miss the Goondoon St business.

"To all my valued and loyal customers, I would like to let you all know that after lengthy considerations, I have decided to close La Moda,” the post read.

"La Moda will close as of 2pm, Saturday 16 February 2019.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the last two years, and I will miss having you all pop in to the shop.”

Ms Carlyon ran a second business below the store, a sewing and seamstress service which she said would be continuing.

"This is not the end for me, as I will still be continuing with all your sewing, mending and prom and wedding dress alterations,” the post read.

"You can still find me on Facebook via my page Sewing With Style or by calling my mobile 0448334176.

"Keep an eye out on my page for an exciting new chapter.

"So, the good news for you is, that I will be selling everything in store at 50 per cent off recommended retail.

"Please pop in, say hi, and come and grab a bargain.”

The Observer attempted to contact the business for comment.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    premium_icon HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    News IT WAS a horror weekend on Gladstone region roads with a motorcyclist killed and another motorist suffering life-threatening injuries in two separate crashes.

    PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

    News Gladstone's proud dog owners were out in force.

    • 10th Feb 2019 2:03 PM
    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport plus exclusive rewards

    PHOTOS: All the action from Saturday's race day

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Saturday's race day

    News All the photos from Gladstone's twilight races and family fun day.