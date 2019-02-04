Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
News

Crocs washed onto the streets as rivers rise

by CLARE ARMSTRONG, MADURA MCCORMACK, SAM BIDEY
4th Feb 2019 4:55 AM

TOWNSVILLE residents have reported several crocodile sightings across the city as floodwaters continue to rise.

A three metre crocodile was reportedly sighted by emergency services on Bowen Rd near Rosslea on Sunday night.

Erin Hahn shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile spotted in front of her father Shaun's house on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra.

"He saw a small freshwater croc and called my family out to look," she said.

"[The] property is fine, water lapping at the footpath.

"[The croc] swam off back down the street."

Ms Hahn said her father had once lived in the Northern Territory and wasn't bothered by the crocodile.

Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.
Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier today resident Helen Murdoch shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile climbing a tree to avoid rapidly flowing floodwaters was shared to a Facebook page for residents in Annandale.

The reptile was spotted by Ms Murdoch's friend roughly between Palmetum and the Good Shepherd Home.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks flooding townsville

Top Stories

    TOUGHEST DAY: Paramedics outnumbered by critical patients

    premium_icon TOUGHEST DAY: Paramedics outnumbered by critical patients

    News MULTIPLE cars had collided, five people were in a critical condition and just four paramedics arrived at the scene.

    • 4th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    One-punch attack changes paramedic's world view

    premium_icon One-punch attack changes paramedic's world view

    News Teen's death was a high profile case that started public discussions

    • 4th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Gladstone on cue for last of Australian shows

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone on cue for last of Australian shows

    News Residents may not get to see the international artist perform again.

    • 4th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    Bizarre, brutal street fight over man's missing dog

    premium_icon Bizarre, brutal street fight over man's missing dog

    News Robinson took off his shirt and "shaped up”