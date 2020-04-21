Menu
Resident’s quick thinking stops fire

Rodney Stevens
21st Apr 2020 9:54 AM
QUICK action by a Central Gladstone resident prevented a potential catastrophe in Oaka Lane last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to a residence near the intersection of Oaka Lane and Roseberry St at 7.30pm after reports of a vegetation fire.

When firefighters arrived they were initially unsure if the smoke was visible from a house fire or a backyard burn-off.

The spokeswoman said that within minutes, firefighters discovered a resident had extinguished the backyard burn-off with a garden house before any significant damage was caused.

