TOUGH BREAK: Wesfarmers have decided to close down Biloela's Target Country.
Residents putting up a fight to keep beloved store

Aaron Goodwin
2nd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
IT might be a long shot but Biloela residents and business groups have created a petition to keep the doors of target Country open beyond the planned closure in early 2021.

Spearheaded in a joint effort by the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce, Biloela Enterprise and Callide MP Colin Boyce, these business groups don't want to see the store go after 21 years of trade.

Mr Boyce will also present the petition to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in state parliament.

Shockwaves were felt in the Biloela community and across regional Australia after Wesfarmers announced the closure of 167 Target stores on May 22.

This included the closure of the Biloela store for early 2021 as well as closing down the Moranbah and emerald stores as well as converting the Yeppoon store to a Kmart.

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates said the McConaughy Group have told him they would back the petition.

You can find the petition on 'Colin Boyce MP-Member for Callide' Facebook page or at https://queensland.typeform.com/to/sAmV3F

More to come.

