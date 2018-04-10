Residents plan objections for club's huge car wash again

Neville Butcher and the residents of the Kin Kora caravan park will object to a carwash right behind their properties.

THE THOUGHT of hearing hotted-up cars with blaring music drive in and out of a car wash next door has caravan park residents riled up about what could happen if a proposed development goes ahead.

CQ Wolves Football Club wants to build a car wash on the other side of the fence to residents who live in the two-bedroom homes at the Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park.

It's the second time the club has made an application to build the car wash on the 1 Olsen Ave block of land.

The previous application was rejected by Gladstone Regional Council in April 2014 after the council received more than 15 letters objecting to it.

Park residents Neville Butcher said they were opposed to the development because of the extra noise, light and traffic it would cause.

Mr Neville said he and his neighbours would again lodge objection letters with the Gladstone Regional Council.

"I'm not against sports clubs, none of us are,” Mr Butcher said.

"I know how hard it is to raise money for clubs.

"We're against the noise and the light that's going to come from the car wash.”

Mr Butcher, who has lived in the park with his wife Annette for eight years, said the concerns residents had in 2014 were still valid today.

CQ Wolves Football president Brian Niven said the proposed car wash would help the 10 committee members raise money to attract accredited football coaches to the region to help teach Gladstone's young players.

He said he has spoken with two A-licensed coaches who showed interest in helping Gladstone clubs.

Mr Niven said if approved the club would take out a loan to fund the approximately $2million project, and would reach out to potential sponsors for financial help too.

"We've chosen a car wash because it doesn't require many people to run it... and I think that side of town needs one,” he said.

But Mrs Butcher said that would not ease the residents' concerns, with most worrying if they would be able to sell their properties if the project goes ahead.

The DA, available on Gladstone Regional Council's website, said it would not be a 24-hour car wash, which was what the club proposed initially.

It said to address noise concerns there would be a 10-metre buffer between the facility and the park's fence, a 2.7-metre-high "acoustic barrier” fence around the car wash and no night-time operation (between 10pm and 7am).