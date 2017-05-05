Residents pay tribute to well-known Gladstone region man

Graham's wife Irene, accompanied by daughters Wendy Coulston, Robyn and Helen Wagner and Pat Leahy accepted a handmade and locally designed memorial plaque at the 87th Monto and District Show at the weekend during the prime cattle competition.

THE passing of a well-known Monto man three years ago continues to send ripples through the community.

Keen cattleman, commercial breeder and former Show Society president Graham Bishop was officially honoured for his work at the 87th Monto & District Show over the weekend during the prime cattle competition.

Graham's wife Irene, accompanied by daughters Wendy Coulston, Robyn and Helen Wagner and Pat Leahy accepted a handmade and locally designed memorial plaque.

Now, running a small parcel of land after passing on the breeding country Redmount, to Pat and her husband Stewart; Mrs Bishop welcomed the acknowledgement of Graham's longstanding contribution to the Monto show society and community.

"I'm very proud of our cattle and the way in which we have carried on Graham's legacy,” Mrs Bishop said.

"It was a great honour to receive this recognition and we'll be placing the plaque near the ramp in the fat cattle section in memory.”

Mrs Bishop went on to clean up the competition in the prime cattle section, taking home the award for Grand Champion Beast of the show.

"I felt it was a very good show and there was very good patronage in the cattle section and across the showgrounds and the feature show was well attended,” she said.

"We've been terribly dry for so long and many people had sold their bullocks so it was great to see some good entries this year.”

Mrs Bishop said her competition bullocks had been placed on grass and supplemented with a grain ration prior to recent rain off the back of Cyclone Debbie.

"I've retained some cows and heifers and that's what I've been breeding from and I have my son in law Gordon helping out with the cattle.

"I enjoy the cattle - we've had Santas for many years now and it's a breed that Graham was passionate about.”

Mrs Bishop said that, while Graham had dabbled in crossing with other breeds, he had always stayed true to Santa Gertrudis and she would be continuing with the breed.