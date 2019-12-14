Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMEMBRANCE: Bill O'Reilly, Alby Dunnett, Harry Tatersall, Roy Aiton with the new plaque at New Auckland Place.
REMEMBRANCE: Bill O'Reilly, Alby Dunnett, Harry Tatersall, Roy Aiton with the new plaque at New Auckland Place.
News

Residents new place to remember loved ones

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at New Auckland Place now have a place to remember their loved ones lost in war.

A new remembrance plaque was revealed last Thursday, with more than 25 war widows and members of the RSL present.

RSL member Roy Aiton had the plaque designed and made for the aged care facility.

Mr Aiton’s wife is a resident at New Auckland Place and is one the reasons why he had the plaque installed.

“I had the plaque installed because I’m so happy with the treatment my wife has received for the past two years,” Mr Aiton said.

“We also have services here for Anzac Day and I noticed there was only a flagpole and no plaque.

“I thought it would be nice to lay wreaths down.”

Mr Aiton said the residents were happy with the addition.

New Auckland Place facility manager Dawn Mallia said the plaque would be used by everyone.

“On behalf of New Auckland Place and Johnson Stenner Aged Care, I just want to thank Roy for organising the plaque and the beautiful words written on it,” she said.

“It’s just lovely for us to have something to remember those who fought in war.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        premium_icon STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        News TENSIONS are spilling over at the seaside village of Seventeen Seventy where residents are tired of the unwanted “gift” of maintaining their own sewerage systems.

        Motorist drank carton of beer, 3 bottles of wine before driving

        premium_icon Motorist drank carton of beer, 3 bottles of wine before...

        News A GLADSTONE man drunk a carton of beer and three bottles of wine the night before...

        Taking the right STEPS for the future

        premium_icon Taking the right STEPS for the future

        News As OPs are released today, students are reminded there are many paths to following...

        25+ PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

        premium_icon 25+ PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

        News In the market? More than 25 properties will open their doors this weekend.