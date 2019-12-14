Residents new place to remember loved ones

REMEMBRANCE: Bill O'Reilly, Alby Dunnett, Harry Tatersall, Roy Aiton with the new plaque at New Auckland Place.

REMEMBRANCE: Bill O'Reilly, Alby Dunnett, Harry Tatersall, Roy Aiton with the new plaque at New Auckland Place.

RESIDENTS at New Auckland Place now have a place to remember their loved ones lost in war.

A new remembrance plaque was revealed last Thursday, with more than 25 war widows and members of the RSL present.

RSL member Roy Aiton had the plaque designed and made for the aged care facility.

Mr Aiton’s wife is a resident at New Auckland Place and is one the reasons why he had the plaque installed.

“I had the plaque installed because I’m so happy with the treatment my wife has received for the past two years,” Mr Aiton said.

“We also have services here for Anzac Day and I noticed there was only a flagpole and no plaque.

“I thought it would be nice to lay wreaths down.”

Mr Aiton said the residents were happy with the addition.

New Auckland Place facility manager Dawn Mallia said the plaque would be used by everyone.

“On behalf of New Auckland Place and Johnson Stenner Aged Care, I just want to thank Roy for organising the plaque and the beautiful words written on it,” she said.

“It’s just lovely for us to have something to remember those who fought in war.”