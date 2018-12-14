Residents invited to thank Gladstone's emergency workers

THANK YOU: Blake Allen, Graeme Beard, Ros Waters, Damion Horder and Damian King are organising the Central Queensland Emergency Services Appreciation Day this Sunday set to be held at Rocky Glen Hotel Motel on Sunday.

WHAT started as a small idea has exploded into a "massive” event, thanks to a group of community members keen to recognise Gladstone's emergency service workers.

The Rocky Glen Hotel Motel will host Central Queensland Emergency Services Appreciation Day this Sunday creating an opportunity for residents to thank and support emergency workers who worked tirelessly to keep the region safe from the Mt Larcom and Deepwater bushfires.

The idea began with resident Damian King, who took his thoughts to Rocky Glen Hotel Motel manager Damion Horder.

Mr Holder contacted Ros Waters from RE/MAX Energy and plans were set in motion.

"We came up with some ideas to not only thank the workers but also to raise money to replace and replenish their equipment and other much needed resources,” Ms Waters said.

"When something like this happens in your community, it's so hard not to feel helpless. I have so many friends who work for the local emergency services and it was quite scary listening to all the stories as they unfolded and how touch-and-go a lot of the situations were.

"I've spoken with friends and members of the public who have properties in the affected areas and they have only just been able to get home in the past week or so.

"Many of them have told me that they didn't truly realise or appreciate what a mammoth job the emergency services personnel actually did until they returned home to find just how close the fires came to the infrastructure on their properties.

"These incredible men and women, a lot of who are volunteers, worked so tirelessly and with such precision to protect everything that they possibly could, thankfully and incredibly with no lives lost.”

The free event will start at 10am with three bands, Seven Ten Split, Gridlock and The Mason Rack Band to play throughout the day. There will be a sausage sizzle but also the BBQ Fairy, Kebab heaven and The Hungry German selling food at the event.

There will be a charity auction, raffles and the opportunity to donate. Ms Waters said there prizes to be won and for sale would be t-shirts she designed in support of emergency workers for $25 each.

"We will be going ahead rain, hail or shine and we thank the generous businesses who have donated,” Ms Waters said.

To donate or for more information ring Ms Waters on 0447 788 997 or the Rocky Glen Hotel on 4972 2977.

For details head to the Rock Glen Hotel's Facebook page.