Residents invited to forums to improve disaster response

FORUM: Gladstone Regional Council will hold meetings with residents to discuss disaster response methods. Mayor Matt Burnett

COMMUNITY members are invited to a forum to discuss improvements to disaster response across the region.

It comes three months after bushfires affected Mount Larcom and Deepwater, which forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The forum gives residents an opportunity to speak directly with Gladstone Regional Council and emergency services.

Mayor Matt Burnett said forums would be held in Mount Larcom, Wartburg and Agnes Water starting this weekend.

"(This ensures) those impacted by the bushfires have an opportunity to provide feedback, suggest areas for improvement and recommend solutions,” Cr Burnett said.

Feedback from the event will be used to provide feedback to emergency groups and improve initiatives.

The first forum will be held this Saturday at the Mount Larcom Public Hall at 2.45pm.

Residents near Agnes Water will get their opportunity Saturday, February 23 at 9.15am at the community centre.

Following that, Wartburg/Deepwater residents will have their forum at 1.45pm at the Wartburg Sport and Recreation Ground.

Interested attendees can register online at surveymonkey.com/r/QQVVPPQ.