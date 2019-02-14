Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FORUM: Gladstone Regional Council will hold meetings with residents to discuss disaster response methods.
FORUM: Gladstone Regional Council will hold meetings with residents to discuss disaster response methods. Mayor Matt Burnett
Council News

Residents invited to forums to improve disaster response

13th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY members are invited to a forum to discuss improvements to disaster response across the region.

It comes three months after bushfires affected Mount Larcom and Deepwater, which forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The forum gives residents an opportunity to speak directly with Gladstone Regional Council and emergency services.

Mayor Matt Burnett said forums would be held in Mount Larcom, Wartburg and Agnes Water starting this weekend.

"(This ensures) those impacted by the bushfires have an opportunity to provide feedback, suggest areas for improvement and recommend solutions,” Cr Burnett said.

Feedback from the event will be used to provide feedback to emergency groups and improve initiatives.

The first forum will be held this Saturday at the Mount Larcom Public Hall at 2.45pm.

Residents near Agnes Water will get their opportunity Saturday, February 23 at 9.15am at the community centre.

Following that, Wartburg/Deepwater residents will have their forum at 1.45pm at the Wartburg Sport and Recreation Ground.

Interested attendees can register online at surveymonkey.com/r/QQVVPPQ.

gladstone region gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM