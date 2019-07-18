Residents have their say on the council's budget

THE Observer readers have voiced their opinions on this year's Gladstone Regional Council 2019/20 Budget and Operational Plan.

Many queried why rates were rising when house prices were declining.

"Be prepared it's getting passed down to the rents,” Sally Price wrote on Facebook.

"Land prices go down, rates go up,” Darren Wilson wrote.

"Does not matter what your house price might be. Rates reflect the cost of the services provided. Have you ever known charges for things to go down?” Angela Baker said.

Some Calliope residents felt they were left behind by the council.

"How it can it be justified?” Tina Sweeney said. "Nothing has changed for us in Calliope no extra services provided. Take us back to Calliope Shire Council thanks.”

Dianne Marshall said when Gladstone amalgamated with Gladstone their rates doubled and had added costs of water rates and dog registration.

"Now that we have lost our zoning, they want more money,” she said. "When is it enough for Gladstone Council?”

However some residents were more understanding.

"Just did the maths. If I get the average rise mine has gone $62.14 assuming this is just on general rates and not water charges. Not too bad,” Gordon Earnshaw said.

"It's better than a lot of Queensland towns trust me, that's why I said barely progressing as I know it could be 100 times worse,” Mtho Moyo said.

Others compared Gladstone to nearby regions.

"My mum lives in the Sunshine coast hinterland with an amazing view and her rates are half the cost of ours and we have a view of nothing,” Alyce Hopton said.