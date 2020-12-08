Menu
Glowing Fire And The Smokey Bouquet Of Wine
Residents given stern warning over backyard fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 8:02 AM
A CALLIOPE household was given a stern warning from authorities last night over a backyard fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Sydney St at 7.20pm after reports of smoke in the area.

A QFES spokeswoman said a small backyard fire was located behind a property.

She said the fire was extinguished with a garden hose and authorities explained the local laws to the residents.

Under Gladstone Regional Council’s Local Law No. 3, the lighting of fires is prohibited within the local government area unless the fire is lit within a fireplace, barbecue or incinerator and meets the following conditions:

  • The fire must not exceed 2 metres in all directions; and
  • The fire is lit in an enclosed, properly constructed fireplace that

prevents the escape of fire or any burning material from the fire (a

fireplace that is constructed of stone, metal, concrete or any other nonflammable material that contain the fire perimeter).

backyard fire calliope fire gladstone
Gladstone Observer

