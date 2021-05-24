Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fifteen people had to self-evacuate. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
Fifteen people had to self-evacuate. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
News

Residents flee after fire engulfs terraces

by Erin Lyons
24th May 2021 10:23 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM

Police are investigating after a fire tore through four terrace homes on a residential street in Sydney’s inner west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Darley Street in Newtown about 1am on Monday following reports of a fire that spread to several adjoining homes, forcing families to evacuate.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
It took crews several hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
The blaze seriously damaged a row of four terraces. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
The blaze seriously damaged a row of four terraces. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar

It took several hours for Fire and Rescue NSW to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured, but the fire caused “significant damage” to four homes on the street.

Fifteen people had to self-evacuate.

Smoke was billowing from the terrace roofs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
Smoke was billowing from the terrace roofs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
Emergency crews are investigating the cause of the fire. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
Emergency crews are investigating the cause of the fire. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar

“The whole building is damaged by smoke and heat and 50 per cent of the building is severely damaged,” fire crews said.

A crime scene has been set up, and investigations are under way.

Originally published as Residents flee after fire engulfs terraces

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ among highest heart attack hotspots in Qld

        Premium Content CQ among highest heart attack hotspots in Qld

        Health New data reveals the rate of heart attack hospitalisations in Central Queensland is 30 per cent above the state average.

        Police evader taken down in waterway by dog squad

        Premium Content Police evader taken down in waterway by dog squad

        Crime A man pleaded guilty to 21 charges after his wild crime spree throughout Queensland...

        Letter to the editor: A fare deal

        Premium Content Letter to the editor: A fare deal

        Opinion “Who dares to challenge this unethical TransLink, State Government policy?”

        Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

        Premium Content Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

        Weather The Gladstone region is forecast to enjoy a glorious week as autumn winds up and...