Residents could be eligible for bushfire relief funding

GLADSTONE Region residents affected by bushfire now have access to funds to help cover the costs of immediate essentials.

Individuals can access up to $180 and families of up to five people can access up to $900.

People can also get up to $5000 towards reconnecting essential services to their homes once the danger has passed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the assistance was in addition to the measures already in place for the ongoing bushfire season.

He said eligible individuals and families in Euleilah, Berajondo, Lowmead and Mount Maria now had access to the grants.

People suffering hardship who are in need of assistance can phone the community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349. For more details, visit disasterassist.gov.au.