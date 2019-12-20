Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mount Maria bushfire
Mount Maria bushfire
News

Residents could be eligible for bushfire relief funding

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Region residents affected by bushfire now have access to funds to help cover the costs of immediate essentials.

Individuals can access up to $180 and families of up to five people can access up to $900.

People can also get up to $5000 towards reconnecting essential services to their homes once the danger has passed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the assistance was in addition to the measures already in place for the ongoing bushfire season.

He said eligible individuals and families in Euleilah, Berajondo, Lowmead and Mount Maria now had access to the grants.

People suffering hardship who are in need of assistance can phone the community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349. For more details, visit disasterassist.gov.au.

bushfire funding lowmead bushfire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        premium_icon Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        News IT HAS been the “best job” he’s ever had but a Gladstone councillor has decided his name will not be on the ballot for the 2020 election.

        WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        News List of school holiday events across the region to get students out and about.

        Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        premium_icon Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        News QFES are hopeful firefighters will get to spend Christmas with their families after...

        Raffle winner almost didn’t buy tickets

        premium_icon Raffle winner almost didn’t buy tickets

        News She supported the Cancer Council’s raffle for a very special reason.